Inspiring gratitude, healing in Rochester

Chirs Palmore; grace, gratitude and healing.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Victoria’s Ristorante became a space to experience gratitude and grief Sunday afternoon.

Since 2015, the website Gratitude Space and founder Chirs Palmore’s mission has been to inspire gratitude in everyone. This weekend his grace and gratitude tour kicked off in Rochester.

Palmore and his team discussed books he has written, and community members were invited to share experiences with grief, grace and gratitude.

“Unfortunately, in this world people want to tell you what you’re grateful for and when that happens a seed of ingratitude is sown so what we do is we come out we create space and share these concepts around gratitude that allow people to find their own gratitude,” Palmore said.

The Gratitude Space is planning to return this summer. Until then you can text “GRATEFUL” to 1 (502) 289-6799 to receive daily texts of gratitude.

