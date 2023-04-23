Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office to assume patrol duties for Zumbrota Police during fallen officer’s funeral

Officer Gary Schroeder Jr.(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office will assume patrol and response duties for the Zumbrota Police Department starting Sunday to allow Zumbrota officer to attend the memorial service for an officer who died last week.

Retired Zumbrota officer Gary Schroeder Jr., 46, died by suicide on April 17.

According to his obituary, he served the Zumbrota community as a police officer for 18 years and was also a member of the Zumbrota Fire Department. He medically retired at the end of 2020.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office announced in an effort to help the Zumbrota Police Department during this difficult time, it will be assuming patrol and response duties starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23- Monday, April 24.

According to GCSO, deputies will be dispatched the same as ZPD would, via the 911 center or non-emergency 24/7 number 651-385-3155. The Zumbrota Police Department local phone number will not be answered but will still have the prompt to be transferred to dispatch as usual.

The memorial services for Officer Shroeder will be at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on Monday, April 24. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church website.

For more information on the funeral procession route, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

