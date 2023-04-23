Community drop off event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day draws hundreds

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of cars made their way to the community drop off event for National Prescription Drugs Take Back Day Saturday.

Unneeded prescription medication such as medications that are old, unwanted, or just not needed are a public safety issue and can be a gateway to addiction.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a way to make sure unneeded medications are properly disposed of helping to prevent drug abuse and thefts.

The event was a partnership between Mayo Clinic, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and other groups.

“Most individuals have many different medications that they’re happy to have an opportunity toe bring in and drop off,” mentioned Julie Cunningham, Mayo Clinic’s Associate Chief Pharmacy Officer of Clinical Practice and Research.

“We’re also handing out reading materials regarding Naloxone, or Narcan, which we anticipate to be over the counter later this year. So, we’re handing out more information on how to use Narcan as well as when it would be appropriate to use,” said Dr. Benjamin Lai, Chair of Mayo Clinic’s Opioid Stewardship Program.

Another drug take back day will be in October, but there are other opportunities throughout the year to regularly and safely dispose of unneeded medications at pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and other businesses.

