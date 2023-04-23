Closure of 65th Street NW begins Monday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting Monday, April 24th, 65th Street NW will be closed from 37th Avenue NW to 50th Avenue NW.

Drivers will need to detour as the road will be completely closed.

The detour will take drivers north up 60th Avenue NW, east on 75th Street NW and south down highway 52.

The road will be closed for reconstruction of the roadway.

Construction and the closure are expected to last through November of this year.

