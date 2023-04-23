Celebrating our planet at the 9th annual EarthFest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather Saturday may not have been the best, but people of all ages still made their way to the 9th annual EarthFest at the Northrop Community Education Center in Rochester.

There were more than 40 sustainability exhibitors, an electric vehicle show, food trucks, music, games.

A few of the events had to be moved inside due to the weather, but that didn’t stop people from having fun and celebrating the Earth.

There were different classes at EarthFest which covered things that help people move towards the path of sustainability.

“Just that it relates to all ages. So, we’ve got, you know, everywhere from families with little kids to seniors that care about these issues and are just coming out to learn some things. So, that’s my favorite part, seeing the people come out,” said Mary Idso, co-founder of EarthFest.

KTTC’s Darian Leddy was the emcee of the event and helped EarthFest attendees learn how to better care for our planet.

