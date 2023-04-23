10-month-old dies after Cannon Falls apartment building fire

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Hennepin County officials said the 10-month-old baby pulled from the burning Cannon Falls apartment building died Friday.

The medical examiner identified the baby as Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson and said she died early that morning from the “inhalation of products of combustion.”

Two other children were also hospitalized Wednesday due to the fire. According to KARE 11, the children’s father reports the children are in stable condition.

Their mother was also hospitalized with cuts after attempting to get the children out of the apartment.

