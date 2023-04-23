10-month-old dies after Cannon Falls apartment building fire

Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Hennepin County officials said the 10-month-old baby pulled from the burning Cannon Falls apartment building died Friday.

The medical examiner identified the baby as Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson and said she died early that morning from the “inhalation of products of combustion.”

Two other children were also hospitalized Wednesday due to the fire. According to KARE 11, the children’s father reports the children are in stable condition.

Their mother was also hospitalized with cuts after attempting to get the children out of the apartment.

Related Stories
Three children, mother transported to hospital after fire in Cannon Falls

Three children and their mother were transported to the hospital after a fire at Cannon Valley Apartments on 1st St. North in Cannon Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
Kasson-Mantorville High School investigates concerning message on bathroom wall
H&M
H&M at Apache Mall to close in June
Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up
UPDATE: Identity of man hospitalized after crash on Highway 14 in Byron released
Flooding in Wabasha worsens
Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, flooding worsens in Wabasha
Pickle Factory flooding 2
Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding

Latest News

Chirs Palmore; grace, gratitude and healing.
Inspiring gratitude, healing in Rochester
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Ten chickens die in livestock shed fire.
10 chickens die in Marion Township shed fire
Officer Gary Schroeder Jr.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office to assume patrol duties for Zumbrota Police during fallen officer’s funeral