10 chickens die in Marion Township shed fire

Ten chickens die in livestock shed fire.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in Marion Township Sunday morning.

Engine 16 arrived on the scene first and reported a small outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames and it had spread to an adjacent building. Firefighters pulled two separate attack lines and quickly extinguished both fires.

The small chicken coup was a total loss and the larger outbuilding suffered moderate damage. RFD reports 10 chickens were lost in the fire.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire Department assisted in the response.

