Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged catalytic converter thief.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A man was stabbed to death while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in California on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a neighborhood in South El Monte around 2:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing.

Arriving deputies said they found a man, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, stabbed in the chest outside of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified man was stabbed to death after trying to steal a catalytic converter. The sheriff’s department said he and two others were trying to steal car parts from a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The stabbing occurred when a resident reportedly came outside of the house and a confrontation took place with the group.

Deputies said the resident was detained for further questioning but two of the suspects were able to leave the scene in another vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickle Factory flooding 2
Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up
Three hospitalized after crash on Highway 14 in Byron

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry
Deputy Josh Owen shown with his K-9, Karma.
Fallen Minnesota Deputy Josh Owen to be laid to rest Saturday
Ironwood Landfill hazardous waste leak.
Looking back on the Ironwood Landfill hazardous waste spill
Rochester International Airport to update runway