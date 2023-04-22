Temperatures slowly climb next week; Quiet weather stretch ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the weekend on a rather chilly note, but warmer, more seasonal conditions are ahead for next week. Tonight, conditions stay cold as overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

A quiet but cold day is in store for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

As we head into the new work week, our temperatures will slowly trend warmer, back to more seasonal levels in the upper 50s. Highs in the low 50s are expected Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Another dry and sunny day is on tap for Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Rain chances return to the region for the late week with stray to isolated showers on Thursday. Afternoon temps are forecasted to be in the upper 50s. Additional rain chances are expected around our area Friday and Saturday with temps in the low to mid-50s.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

