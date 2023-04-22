Rochester church to host celebration one year after fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Celebrating a new future for a Rochester church one year after a devastating fire.

On April 18 2022, the day after Easter Sunday worship services, a fire broke out in the lower level of Peace United Church of Christ. It was later determined to be arson.

The fire caused significant smoke and water damage, affecting the entire building. The total cost of restoration has been over $4 million. Some projects are still in the works.

Because of supply delays, the preschool portion of the church will not open until late summer. Still, members are celebrating the great progress that has been made.

Church members are invited to enjoy a meal together Saturday evening. There will be tours of renovated areas and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

