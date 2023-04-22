Looking back on the Ironwood Landfill hazardous waste spill

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday is Earth Day. It’s a day where we’re reminded to take care of our planet and its natural resources.

Even the smallest of accidents, that happened decades ago can create lasting issues.

Some may remember the hazardous waste leak at the Ironwood Landfill in Spring Valley back in 1980.

It started out as a regular sanitary landfill.

But, it became a hazardous waste site after barrels containing harmful chemicals were buried on the site and then removed. As it was being removed, it burst and spilled into the land.

“I happened to be standing right next to the owner of the landfill at that point, and I was pointing things out to the reporters, and he looked at me and said you can’t tell by looking at that that it’s a hazardous material. I said I can tell by looking that it’s a liquid, and it’s illegal to bury liquids in barrels in landfills. So yes I can say that it’s a hazardous liquid,” University of Minnesota professor Calvin Alexander said.

Conservationists were immediately concerned, especially knowing the landfill was so close to the Root River.

“It was encased. It was right next to a disappearing river that flowed through a state park, through a cave, through all sorts of things,” Alexander said.

Officials would later find out the barrels contained trichloroethane, and it would take an estimated 1,300 years to completely remove, so they had to close off the entire area.

“With a closed landfill, there’s really three things we’re concerned about. One is that there’s adequate cover so a body of waste needs to have adequate cover, mostly for physical exposure and also to keep rainwater out of the landfill,” Minnesota Pollution Control Agencey Closed Landfill program manager Hans Neve said.

The land looks a lot different today, and it’s owned by the state of Minnesota.

“In some cases, we’re just monitoring the situation, in other cases we have an active system to control what’s spread. That’s the case at Ironwood,” Neve said.

There are more than 100 closed landfills around the state of Minnesota that are monitored by the state Pollution Control Agency.

