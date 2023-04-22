Fallen Minnesota Deputy Josh Owen to be laid to rest Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Family, friends, and the public will pay their final respects to fallen Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen Saturday.

According to a post from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, there will be a public memorial service honoring Owen’s life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Minnewaska High School gymnasium.

Following the service, local law enforcement will escort Deputy Owen and his family to a private service at the cemetery.

There will then be a second procession of hundreds of law enforcement and first responder agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the public is encouraged to show its support during the processions.

There was a visitation for Deputy Owen Friday night and there will be another on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at the gymnasium.

Deputy Owen was shot and killed last Saturday while responding to a domestic situation.

He was 44 years old.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.