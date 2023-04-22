Cold and windy this weekend; Seasonably cool temperatures and mainly dry conditions ahead

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Friday were in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s.

Yesterday's High Temperatures
Yesterday's High Temperatures(KTTC)

High temperatures today will be even cooler with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s expected. Flurries and light snow will continue throughout the day, with little to no accumulations expected. Skies will be cloudy and winds will be from the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Wind chills throughout the day will be in the teens, 20s, and 30s. Today might be a good day to catch a movie or do something indoors.

Hourly Wind Chill Forecast
Hourly Wind Chill Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Lows will be in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Sunday will warm a bit, with highs in the low to mid-40s across the region. Conditions will be quiet with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the area. Winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Although they will still be seasonably cool, temperatures will warm through the week with highs in the mid to upper-50s expected by the middle of the upcoming week. Conditions are looking to be dry throughout most of the week as well with precipitation returning to the region next Friday in the way of isolated rain showers across the region.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

