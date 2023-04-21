Winona State football prepares for 2023 spring game

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona State Warriors football program claimed the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) south division championship in the 2022 season. Now, the Warriors are prepping for their first competition of the calendar year.

In addition to their 8-4 (8-3 NSIC) record, Winona State made the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017. Coach Brain Bergstrom is preparing his team for the learning experiences a spring game brings.

“We’re just so team-focused that we’re really looking forward to this new 2023 regime to grow closer together, and that’s what it’s about. It’s about the team. Do different guys have different roles within that? You bet, but Saturday will a great opportunity to take another step that way,” stated Bergstrom.

Winona State will host a “Warrior Game Day Experience” from noon to 2 p.m. Coach Bergstrom will speak at 1:50, and the game will begin at 2:00 p.m. The Warriors official season starts August 31, at Saginaw Valley State University.

