RPS engages forensic experts to assist in cybersecurity investigation

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) updated families Friday on the investigation into a districtwide cybersecurity threat.

The message to RPS families said RPS has engaged third-party forensic experts to assist in the investigation.

At this time, RPS has no evidence that any student data has been accessed and it does not have any evidence that the affected data pertaining to RPS employees has been used for financial fraud or identity theft.

As the school makes progress restoring its systems, it will likely be ready to get students back on the RPS network.

