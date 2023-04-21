Rochester International Airport to update runway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester International Airport is changing its runway name and paint. This change is due to a rare aeronautical phenomenon known as magnetic declination, which means the magnetic north pole has shifted.

“Through magnetic declination, the poles have moved enough that we need to remark and recalibrate our runways in relationship to what those markings are,” said RST Executive Director John Reed.

Pilots use instruments, like compasses, that rely on the location of the magnetic north pole to locate runways and help them land planes properly. This makeover of RST’s runway is meant to adjust for that.

“Our runways are all numbered in relationship to all compass headings,” Reed said.

RST is already in the midst of an $80 million refurbishment, which is using state, local, and federal money to help extend and reconstruct the runway.

RST says the renovations will not impact travel to and from the airport.

