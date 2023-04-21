Rochester International Airport to update runway

Rochester international airport
Rochester international airport(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester International Airport is changing its runway name and paint. This change is due to a rare aeronautical phenomenon known as magnetic declination, which means the magnetic north pole has shifted.

“Through magnetic declination, the poles have moved enough that we need to remark and recalibrate our runways in relationship to what those markings are,” said RST Executive Director John Reed.

Pilots use instruments, like compasses, that rely on the location of the magnetic north pole to locate runways and help them land planes properly. This makeover of RST’s runway is meant to adjust for that.

“Our runways are all numbered in relationship to all compass headings,” Reed said.

RST is already in the midst of an $80 million refurbishment, which is using state, local, and federal money to help extend and reconstruct the runway.

RST says the renovations will not impact travel to and from the airport.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickle Factory flooding 2
Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up
Three hospitalized after crash on Highway 14 in Byron

Latest News

Med City Freeze
Med City Freeze open Saturday, April 22
Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
RPS engages forensic experts to assist in cybersecurity investigation
RPS engages forensic experts to assist in cybersecurity investigation
Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
Kasson-Mantorville High School investigates concerning message on bathroom wall