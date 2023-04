Pretty Petal Wood Flowers joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pretty Petal Wood Flowers is a small business in Rochester that sells flowers that will last forever.

It is a mother/daughter duo who creates home decor using wooden flowers.

Each arrangement is made in its own unique way. Personalized arrangements can also be made to your own specifications.

Learn more about Pretty Petal Wood Flowers here.

