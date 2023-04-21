MN House passes Education Budget Bil

04/2023
04/2023(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (GRAY) -- Thursday the Minnesota House of Representatives passed their version of the K-12 Education Bill with a vote of 70-60.

“We make an absolutely historic investment in education,” said Education Chair Cheryl Youakim.

The bill drew an extensive floor debate as Republicans pushed back on issues like curriculum. It includes significant investments in inflation-consistent school funding, new curriculum for things like ethnic studies, and mental health programs for students around Minnesota.

“We can finally invest in students’ mental health because students can’t learn when they’re struggling with these kinds of emotional issues, some of which are a hangover from COVID,” said Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman (DFL - Brooklyn Park)

The budget also contains language to align funding with the inflation index.

“Instead of these districts having to come up every single year, to beg for just a little bit more to do the job that they’re already doing, we give them stable funding moving forward so that they can plan for the future,” said Youakim.

That index is capped at 3% annually. DFL lawmakers feel it’ll help districts allocate more money to school resources.

“That’s the money we need to make sure that our kids are educated and we have the future workforce Minnesota deserves,” Youakim said.

The bill still needs to go before the Minnesota Senate to make it to the Governor’s Desk.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
Three children, mother transported to hospital after fire in Cannon Falls
Lock & Dam 5
Lock and Dam crews on Mississippi River closely monitor flood levels
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury

Latest News

A standoff in Mankato has ended peacefully after nearly 43 hours. The city says no one was...
Mankato standoff ends after more than 40 hours
Air Conditioning Tips from Tonna Mechanical
Air Conditioning Tips from Tonna Mechanical
Piano keys
The Mind and Music of George Gershwin
Upbeat Quartet
Upbeat Quartet joins Midwest Access