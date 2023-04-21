Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret, Ghosted, BEEF

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Julian Mitchell is a movie buff. He has a recurring segment on Midwest Access featuring some of the newest movies in theaters and on streaming sites.

This week he gave reviews of Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret, Ghosted, and BEEF.

Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret can be seen in theatres now, Ghosted can be seen on Apple TV, and BEEF can be seen on Netflix.

Rochester movie showings.

Albert Lea movie showings.

Find movie showings anywhere here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Pickle Factory flooding 2
Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Lock & Dam 5
Lock and Dam crews on Mississippi River closely monitor flood levels

Latest News

Med City Freeze
Med City Freeze open Saturday, April 22
Med City Freeze open Saturday, April 22
Med City Freeze open Saturday, April 22
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret, Ghosted, BEEF
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret, Ghosted, BEEF
Pretty Petal Wood Flowers joins Midwest Access
Pretty Petal Wood Flowers joins Midwest Access