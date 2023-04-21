Med City Freeze open Saturday, April 22

Med City Freeze
Med City Freeze(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Med City Freeze open their football season on Saturday, April 22 at Mayo High School at Spartan Field. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The Med City Freeze is a full-contact 9-man Minor League football team. They made their debut in the Spring of 2016.

Tickets for the opener are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Kids 12 and under are free.

Co-founder Tim Nela and announcer Thad Starch joined Midwest Access

You can find more information about the team here.

