Kasson-Mantorville High School investigates concerning message on bathroom wall

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Kasson-Mantorville High School is investigating after a concerning message was found on the wall in a girl’s bathroom.

A message was sent out to Kasson-Mantorville families that said a report was made to the administration at 1 p.m. Thursday and administration, guidance and law enforcement began investigating immediately.

According to the message, teachers were alerted to be very observant and let the office know if they saw anything that should be looked further into.

School administration used hallway cameras to identify students who used the bathroom before the report was made. Those students were then interviewed and a search of the school was conducted to ensure all of the students were accounted for and safe.

The school then canceled its severe weather drill to limit the movement around the building as officials tried to identify and locate a student in distress.

After school was released, tips continued to come in, naming students who may need help or could have information about the situation. Those families were then called in an effort to ensure the safety of all Kasson-Mantorville students.

The investigation continued into Friday as investigators worked through all the tips and names reported as possible concerns.

The school said it is taking the situation very seriously and still does not have any answers. Administration is urging families and students that may have information to contact the school immediately.

