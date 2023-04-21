Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up

Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up
Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reporting a crash near Byron.

According to the 511 map, the crash is on Highway 14 between 10th Avenue NE and County Road 34, one mile east of Byron.

MnDOT cameras show a semi truck sitting in the median on Highway 14.

Traffic also appears to be backed up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14.

Traffic appears to be backed up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14.
Traffic appears to be backed up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14.(MnDOT)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Pickle Factory flooding 2
Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy
Lock & Dam 5
Lock and Dam crews on Mississippi River closely monitor flood levels

Latest News

Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding
Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding
Winona State Preps for Spring Game
A standoff in Mankato has ended peacefully after nearly 43 hours. The city says no one was...
Mankato standoff ends after more than 40 hours
Pickle Factory flooding 2
Waterfront restaurant bearing the brunt of Mississippi River flooding