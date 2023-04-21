Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reporting a crash near Byron.
According to the 511 map, the crash is on Highway 14 between 10th Avenue NE and County Road 34, one mile east of Byron.
MnDOT cameras show a semi truck sitting in the median on Highway 14.
Traffic also appears to be backed up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.