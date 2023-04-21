Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth; state agency investigating

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas have arrested a couple after investigators say a child tested positive for methamphetamine.

KAIT reports that a judge found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks with the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree child endangerment.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an Arkansas Department of Human Services investigation into allegations of domestic violence.

The department reported it took three children connected to the couple to a hospital for drug testing and one of the kids tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Authorities said Fulks and Pearcy were taken into custody and are currently being held at the Independence County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

