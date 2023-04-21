A cold and unsettled weather to start the weekend, but a slow warming trend is on the way
High temps this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Even though the storm system that has been producing showers and thunderstorms in our area for the past few days is pulling away to the east, our region remains under its influence. Thick clouds and a few widely scattered rain and snow showers will rotate into the area from the northwest on the backside of the system, making for a cold and unsettled Friday in the area. Thankfully, rainfall amounts will be very light and snowfall will likely not even be measurable. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a raw, cold westerly breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times. Wind chill values will be in the 20s for the most part.
Clouds and snow flurries will linger in the area tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a slight westerly breeze that will make it feel like the teens and low 20s.
Believe it or not, Saturday may end up even colder than today as cold air continues to flow into the area from the northwest. Expect a few sparse, light snow showers or flurries during the day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and wind chill values in the 20s from raw northwest winds that will gust to 25 miles per hour at times.
Sunday will feature sunnier skies and lighter winds, but temperatures will be just a little warmer. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s.
The upcoming week will start with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the low 50s. Readings will reach the mid and then upper 50s later in the week. A slow-moving storm system late in the week may bring some rain showers from next Friday through the following weekend. High temperatures may finally reach the low 60s by the first of May.
