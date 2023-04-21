Chilly Weekend; Sunshine returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll finally get a break from the showers and thunderstorms this upcoming weekend. This is great news with all the flooding that is taking place along the Mississippi River.

Flooding Outlook (KTTC)

The Mississippi River is expected to reach a “major” flood stage through Red Wing, Wabasha, Winona, and La Crosse through the upcoming weekend. The current forecast has the crest taking place in Wabasha on Tuesday and on Wednesday in Red Wing, Winona, and La Crosse.

Flood waters are not expected to reach near “record” conditions in any of these areas.

Rainfall the past 48-hours:

Rainfall (KTTC)

Rainfall accumulations for the past 48 hours ranged from 1″ to 2″ plus in some areas across SE MN and NE IA. RST accumulation was at 1.54″ as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Precip chances (KTTC)

We’ll get a much-needed break from the active weather over the next 5-6 days. Flurry chances are in the forecast for Saturday, but other than that, we’ll have dry conditions from Sunday through Thursday. Our next system could impact the area late next week with isolated showers.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Cold temperatures will continue this weekend with highs in the upper 30s on Saturday and in the lower 40s on Sunday. High temperatures will return to the middle 50s by the middle of next week. Even with temperatures returning to the 50s, we’ll have still have high temperatures nearly 5-10 degrees below average.

Nick

