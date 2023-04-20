Upbeat Quartet joins Midwest Access

Upbeat Quartet
Upbeat Quartet(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Region Six of Sweet Adelines International is having its first in-person post-COVID convention and competition in Rochester on April 21 and 22. Hundreds of women from the Upper Midwest and Canada will show up to share the love of barbershop harmonies and compete to advance to the International competition.

Rochester’s own Zumbro Valley Chorus is one of the competing choruses at the Region Six Sweet Adelines International competition. There will be a mass sing at Peace Plaza on Friday (April 21) at Noon. The quartet competition (8 quartets) will be that evening at 7 p.m. and the chorus competition will be Saturday at Noon.

The competitions are open and free for the public. Sweet Adelines International is one of the largest singing organizations in the world with 23,000 members. It was founded in 1945 to advance the art of barbershop singing.

Learn more about the Upbeat Quartet here.

