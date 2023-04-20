Statewide tornado drills happening Thursday

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You’ll be hearing sirens Thursday for the annual statewide tornado drills.

It’s a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The drills give residents, businesses and schools the chance to make, review, and practice their emergency plan in case of a tornado.

Officials says you should have a plan prepared for your workplace and your home.

The first drill is happening at 1:45 p.m. and the second at 6:45 p.m.

