St. Charles Public Schools to cut $1.6 million from budget

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have struck again in another school district, now St. Charles. Last week, the school board decided to cut several full-time positions due to lack of funding.

St. Charles superintendent, Jeff Apse, said he is frustrated the school district will have to go through a $1.6 million budget cut.

“Every program across the district is going to be impacted. It’s a large reduction, so I would say there is no program that will go untouched,” Apse said.

Apse explained people should take a look at what has happened to public school enrollment over the past few years, especially since the pandemic.

“Part of the reason why the legislator has $17 billion surplus is because the amount of aid they are having to pay out to schools, isn’t as high,” Apse mentioned.

In previous years, the district received 2 million dollars in COVID relief money, without this, many districts are struggling. Apse reported the district is currently having tough conversations to prepare staff for what is to come in May and to give them a chance of looking for other opportunities.

“We’d absolutely love to bring everybody back but we’re not able to do that right now,” Apse said.

The school board has identified it needs to cut four full-time positions at the high school and two full-time positions at the elementary school. Staff and students have been loud with their concerns.

“It’s frustrating to have to go through what we’re going through. We get it, we understand it and I hope people can understand the trends that are impacting what we’re going through, but I know we do have great people here,” Apse explained.

Final budget recommendations for the 2023-2024 adopted budget will be brought to the school board in May.

