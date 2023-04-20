Rochester man sentenced to more than 19 years for methamphetamine distribution conspiracy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for leading a methamphetamine trafficking ring.

According to court documents, from September 2021 through February 2022, Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester and operated throughout southeastern Minnesota.

Milliken organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area. Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.

Between the fall of 2021 and the winter of 2022, law enforcement seized approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the conspiracy during various enforcement operations.

Milliken pleaded guilty on November 18, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Aaron Raymond Dombovy, 30, one of Milliken’s coconspirators, pleaded guilty on November 16, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He also faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

