RECORD BREAK: Duluth breaks all-time snow record Thursday morning

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The all-time snow record in Duluth has officially been broken.

As of 2:30 a.m. Thursday the National Weather Service-Duluth announced the snowiest winter record had been broken.

The past record was set in 1995-1996 with 135.4″ in Duluth.

So far, the record now stands at 137.1″, which is 1.7″ over the previous record.

2:30 AM Update: An additional 0.4" of snow has fallen, bringing the storm total to 0.7" and the seasonal total to 135.8". This officially sets 2022-2023 as the snowiest winter season on record at Duluth, MN, breaking the old record of 135.4" set in 1995-1996. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/MrjdkojpvA — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 20, 2023

The count resets on July 1, as each seasonal snowfall is tracked from snow accumulated from July 1 through June 30 each year.

