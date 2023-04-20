The Mind and Music of George Gershwin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Juilliard-trained concert pianist and Harvard-educated psychiatrist Richard Kogan, M.D. will give a lecture/concert exploring the impact of psychological factors and psychiatric illness on the creative output of the great Jewish American composer George Gershwin (1898-1937).
Dr. Kogan will be performing portions of beloved Gershwin masterpieces, including Rhapsody in Blue and Porgy and Bess, to highlight Gershwin’s story.
DETAILS
Date:
April 29
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Event Categories
Community + Calendar
Cost:$25.00
