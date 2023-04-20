The Mind and Music of George Gershwin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Juilliard-trained concert pianist and Harvard-educated psychiatrist Richard Kogan, M.D. will give a lecture/concert exploring the impact of psychological factors and psychiatric illness on the creative output of the great Jewish American composer George Gershwin (1898-1937).

Dr. Kogan will be performing portions of beloved Gershwin masterpieces, including Rhapsody in Blue and Porgy and Bess, to highlight Gershwin’s story.

DETAILS

Date:

April 29

Time:

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Event Categories

Community + Calendar

Cost:$25.00

Event details here.

