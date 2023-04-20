Mayo Clinic Ambulance: EMTs and Paramedics

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –An Emergency Medical Technician shortage in the United States is a growing concern in the medical industry. Right now, there are more job openings for EMTs than applicants. Those in the industry say the COVID pandemic caused many to reconsider a career in the medical field like emergency workers.

Last month, in Critical Careers, we focused on the needs rural communities are facing in this field.

Now, we’re hearing from EMT clinicians in larger towns, like Rochester. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services ground operations respond to more than 70-thousand emergency calls for service each year. To keep up with the demand, Mayo Ambulance is hiring people from various age groups with diverse backgrounds. EMTs and paramedics who begin work at Mayo enter a two-week program followed by field training. All new hires with Mayo go through the New Hire Training Academy.

During the next ten years, the ambulance industry will need to fill more than 20-thousand job openings. Kate Arms with Mayo Ambulance says that’s why they’re so committed to recruiting and training in the career field. She says it’s the driving force behind the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences Paramedic Program. She says, “This job can be extremely difficult - we are committed to ensuring our team has the proper training they need to go the distance in this career field so that the new employees we train today will still be here to mentor and foster new employees fifteen to twenty years in the future.”

