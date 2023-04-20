KTTC Fan Favorite: Amy Swain Hearing Centers

Amy Swain
Amy Swain(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Amy Swain Hearing Centers won the KTTC Fan Favorite for Audiologist and Hearing Center. Dr. Amy Swain joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about rechargeable hearing aids and bluetooth technology.

Amy Swain Hearing Centers can be found in Rochester, Austin, Owatonna, and Waseca.

You can learn more about them here.

The phone number is 866-525-4913 or 507-322-4241.

