‘Fully’ and ‘Feed the Need’ take place at Evangel United Methodist in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jim Klepper of Evangel United Methodist in Rochester joined Midwest Access Thursday to chat about two big projects taking place in Rochester.

The first is a full music production titled “Fully.” It’s based on the life of Jesus and Jesus being ‘Fully’ God and ‘Fully’ man.

“Fully” will be held on April 21, 22 at 7 pm and April 23 at 2 p.m. Evangel United Methodist. You can get tickets here.

The second event Klepper shared about was ‘Feed the Need’ which is a food drive at the church parking lot. The drive will again build a 200 foot food wall to help those in need.

Learn more about the events at Evangel United Methodist here.

