‘Fully’ and ‘Feed the Need’ take place at Evangel United Methodist in Rochester

Fully
Fully(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jim Klepper of Evangel United Methodist in Rochester joined Midwest Access Thursday to chat about two big projects taking place in Rochester.

The first is a full music production titled “Fully.” It’s based on the life of Jesus and Jesus being ‘Fully’ God and ‘Fully’ man.

“Fully” will be held on April 21, 22 at 7 pm and April 23 at 2 p.m. Evangel United Methodist. You can get tickets here.

The second event Klepper shared about was ‘Feed the Need’ which is a food drive at the church parking lot. The drive will again build a 200 foot food wall to help those in need.

Learn more about the events at Evangel United Methodist here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
Three children, mother transported to hospital after fire in Cannon Falls
Olmsted County encourages residents to test drinking water amid spring flooding
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury

Latest News

Amy Swain
KTTC Fan Favorite: Amy Swain Hearing Centers
A standoff in Mankato has ended peacefully after nearly 43 hours. The city says no one was...
UPDATE: nearly 43 hours standoff ends peacefully in Mankato
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
3 children being treated at burn unit after Cannon Falls apartment fire
KTTC News Now