‘Fully’ and ‘Feed the Need’ take place at Evangel United Methodist in Rochester
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jim Klepper of Evangel United Methodist in Rochester joined Midwest Access Thursday to chat about two big projects taking place in Rochester.
The first is a full music production titled “Fully.” It’s based on the life of Jesus and Jesus being ‘Fully’ God and ‘Fully’ man.
“Fully” will be held on April 21, 22 at 7 pm and April 23 at 2 p.m. Evangel United Methodist. You can get tickets here.
The second event Klepper shared about was ‘Feed the Need’ which is a food drive at the church parking lot. The drive will again build a 200 foot food wall to help those in need.
Learn more about the events at Evangel United Methodist here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.