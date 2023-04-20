Freeborn County Board of Commissioners terminate Candace Pesch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn County Administrator Candace Pesch has been fired.
The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night to terminate Pesch effective immediately.
The decision came during a 2.5 hour closed door session.
The commissioners did not give a reason for why Pesch is being let go.
More information will be given at the next open meeting.
