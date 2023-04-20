Freeborn County Board of Commissioners terminate Candace Pesch

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn County Administrator Candace Pesch has been fired.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night to terminate Pesch effective immediately.

The decision came during a 2.5 hour closed door session.

The commissioners did not give a reason for why Pesch is being let go.

More information will be given at the next open meeting.

