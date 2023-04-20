Drug Take Back Day at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Save lives and help protect your family by safely getting rid of unused medications.

On Saturday, April 22, Mayo Clinic is hosting drug take back take day.

Partnering with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Olmsted Medical Center, Zumbro Valley Medical Society, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Mayo wants to make it easier and safer to dispose of unused or expired medications.

Between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can drop off your unused medications at Mayo Clinic’s Gonda Building at the west entrance drop-off circle on 3rd Ave. SW. By properly disposing of these medications, you can help prevent drug abuse and theft. Additionally, safe removal of unused medications protects family members and the environment.

Medications accepted for safe disposal include:

Prescription drugs

Over-the-counter medications

Ointments, patches, creams, inhalers, and vials

Pet medications

Nonaerosol medications

Liquid medications need to be in the original container. Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices are also accepted, with the batteries removed.

Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be stolen, abused, or illegally sold. If medications are improperly disposed of by flushing them down the the toilet, they can cause a potential health and environmental hazard.

