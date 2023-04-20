Chilly weekend ahead; Below average next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our below-average temperature trend will continue to dominate the forecast for the next 5-7 days. High temperatures are expected to be around 15-20 degrees below average this upcoming weekend. We’re also looking at a couple of light rain chances over this stretch too.

Temperature outlooks (KTTC)

The current temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center calls for below-average temperatures being possible through the beginning of May. This is not the type of news I want to pass along, but we could be in store for a chilly end to April and start to May.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Gloomy and wet conditions are expected to continue on Friday and Saturday. Spotty showers and a light rain/snow mix will be possible through the daytime hours on Friday. Light flurries could be possible through the day on Saturday.

We are tracking a somewhat weak system for early next week. Right now, I have pretty low confidence in next week’s system. I’m sticking with a stray chance of light showers on Tuesday and Thursday for now.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures next week will warm into the middle and lower 50s. This might seem like a nice warm-up compared to the weekend, but we’ll still be around 5-8 degrees below average through most of next week.

Nick

