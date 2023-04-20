Chilly weekend ahead; Below average next week

Light rain and snow over the weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our below-average temperature trend will continue to dominate the forecast for the next 5-7 days. High temperatures are expected to be around 15-20 degrees below average this upcoming weekend. We’re also looking at a couple of light rain chances over this stretch too.

Temperature outlooks
Temperature outlooks(KTTC)

The current temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center calls for below-average temperatures being possible through the beginning of May. This is not the type of news I want to pass along, but we could be in store for a chilly end to April and start to May.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Gloomy and wet conditions are expected to continue on Friday and Saturday. Spotty showers and a light rain/snow mix will be possible through the daytime hours on Friday. Light flurries could be possible through the day on Saturday.

We are tracking a somewhat weak system for early next week. Right now, I have pretty low confidence in next week’s system. I’m sticking with a stray chance of light showers on Tuesday and Thursday for now.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures next week will warm into the middle and lower 50s. This might seem like a nice warm-up compared to the weekend, but we’ll still be around 5-8 degrees below average through most of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
Three children, mother transported to hospital after fire in Cannon Falls
Lock & Dam 5
Lock and Dam crews on Mississippi River closely monitor flood levels
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury

Latest News

THURS NOON WX KTTC
THURS NOON WX KTTC
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Breezy and cool with more showers today; breezy and colder this weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
Showers and storms overnight
Showers and storms continue Wednesday night