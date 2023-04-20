Breezy and cool with more showers today; breezy and colder this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The same storm system that produced heavy showers and some thunderstorms in the area on Wednesday continues to bring rain to the region today as it moves in from the west. Expect showers and thunderstorms this morning and in the early afternoon before the center of that system pushes to our east and drier, colder air moves into the area. A few of the storms may produce some small hail in the midday hours. Showers will taper off by 5 PM in most spots locally.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s early in the afternoon before readings quickly begin to fall off in the wake of that storm system, reaching the low 40s by evening. Winds will turn to the west, becoming rather gusty for the evening commute. Gusts of 35 miles per hour are expected and wind chill levels will be in the 30s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with gusty west and southwest winds that will slowly drop off a bit later in the night. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Friday will feature occasional sunshine with a few wrap-around rain and snow showers developing in the midday and afternoon hours on the backside of the departing storm system. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-40s with brisk west winds.

Snow showers will hang around for Saturday, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Expect a few breaks of sunshine and cold northwest winds that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour and high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s throughout the day.

Sunday will be drier and sunnier, but still breezy and cool. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the low and mid-40s.

Wondy will be even sunnier with lighter winds and high temperatures in the low 50s. Readings beyond that will slowly warm a bit each day in the upcoming week. A few isolated showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday with a better chance of light rain on Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by the final weekend of April.

Rochester has almost reached the monthly average for rainfall after a couple of wet days this week. We had 0.89 inches on Wednesday alone making a sizeable dent in what was a large deficit. (KTTC)

