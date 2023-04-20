Air Conditioning Tips from Tonna Mechanical

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mason Duckett is the lead comfort specialist with Tonna Mechanical. He answered some questions for us Thursday on Midwest Access.

What precautions should someone take to ensure their AC is running properly all summer?

In early spring, you’ll want to clear any debris surrounding the AC unit. Look for dirt, leaves and those tree helicopters that might collect around the outside. You’ll also want to remove any snow packed around it.



Put a clean filter in your furnace. If you were using the MERV filters during the pandemic, consider going back to a wider filter that allows air to pass through more easily.



Have your annual tune-up and maintenance and make sure your thermostat is programmed correctly.



Is there an incorrect way to program your thermostat?

A lot of homes that have a smart thermostat have zoning. For example, you have a three-story home and each level is programmed individually. You’ll want to check each one is programmed to the setting you like.



Sometimes, with smart thermostats, we find they aren’t reading correctly. For example, if the thermostat says it’s 70 degrees, but it feels like 90, there could be a problem with the programming or sensors, and you may have to have an electrician come out.

Can someone just flip the switch on when it’s hot out after a long winter?

You can, but it might cause issues with air intake. That’s why it’s important to do the tune-up in spring or early summer before it’s really hot outside when your AC has to work hard.



If something isn’t running correctly or efficiently, you might experience points of failure during the summer that could’ve been caught during your annual inspection.



It’s like waiting too long to change your brake pads and your wheel well is affected. Annual maintenance will stop a Domino effect of issues.



What are the most common complaints you hear when it comes to air conditioning?

A lot of times, people will say their AC is constantly running, but their home is not at the desired temperature. Their AC should reach the desired temperature and then cycle back down. It shouldn’t constantly be running.



In that case, it could be the thermostat or an issue with the furnace or AC.



Are there certain times of the day when it’s best to operate AC?

There’s not necessarily a right or wrong time to turn your AC on. Mornings are typically the best time because it will start by recycling the cool morning air to bring your home to a comfortable temperature.



If it’s two in the afternoon, it’s going to be hotter than in the early morning hours. Your furnace will just have to work harder and run longer to bring your home to your desired temp.



What would you advise people to NOT do when using or turning their air conditioner on?

It’s popular for people to use smart thermostats and an app to control the temperature in their home. Some people will turn their air off or let their home warm up if they are out of town. When they are on their way home, they’ll use the app to lower the temperature so it’s cool when they arrive.



If you turn it off when you’re gone and your home gets up to 86 degrees, and you want it to quickly get to 70 before you get there, your furnace will have to work really hard.



It’s better to keep the temperature setting more consistent. You can turn it up a little, that’s fine, but it actually uses more energy to turn it off than to keep it running.



