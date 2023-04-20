3 children being treated at burn unit after Cannon Falls apartment fire

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Cannon Falls Police Department received an update on the condition of the children from the apartment fire in Cannon Falls Wednesday.

According to the children’s father, the three children have been stabilized and placed into a medically induced coma and are being treating in the burn unit.

The children’s mother was also taken to the hospital with an arm injury.

All 12 units in the apartment complex were displaced and the American Red Cross assisted those displaced to find a temporary place to stay.

Cannon Falls Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

