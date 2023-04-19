Showers and storms continue Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had some wet weather across SE MN and NE IA late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Rainfall accumulations ranged from 0.50-1.50″ for most of the region.

Precip accumulations (KTTC)

Showers and storms will roll through the region after sunset tonight and we could see accumulations fairly similar to last night.

Here’s a breakdown of the timing of storms:

Showers and storms overnight (KTTC)

Right now, current guidance is suggesting showers and storms will hold off until well after sunset Wednesday night. Widespread rain is likely overnight and through Thursday morning.

Rainfall forecast:

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall accumulations will be around 0.50-1.50″ for Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. This would put our 2-day totals around 1-2″ for most of the area.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

