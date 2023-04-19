Showers and storms continue Wednesday night

Moderate to heavy rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had some wet weather across SE MN and NE IA late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Rainfall accumulations ranged from 0.50-1.50″ for most of the region.

Precip accumulations
Precip accumulations(KTTC)

Showers and storms will roll through the region after sunset tonight and we could see accumulations fairly similar to last night.

Here’s a breakdown of the timing of storms:

Showers and storms overnight
Showers and storms overnight(KTTC)

Right now, current guidance is suggesting showers and storms will hold off until well after sunset Wednesday night. Widespread rain is likely overnight and through Thursday morning.

Rainfall forecast:

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall accumulations will be around 0.50-1.50″ for Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. This would put our 2-day totals around 1-2″ for most of the area.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury
PESCARA CLOSING
Downtown Rochester staple announces permanent closure
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Wabasha prepares for flooding
The city of Wabasha prepares for more flooding
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found

Latest News

KTTC WX - Showers and storms tonight
KTTC WX - Showers and storms tonight
KTTC NOON WX WED
KTTC NOON WX WED
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Breezy and wet for the next couple of days; blustery and cold this weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather