Showers and storms continue Wednesday night
Moderate to heavy rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had some wet weather across SE MN and NE IA late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Rainfall accumulations ranged from 0.50-1.50″ for most of the region.
Showers and storms will roll through the region after sunset tonight and we could see accumulations fairly similar to last night.
Here’s a breakdown of the timing of storms:
Right now, current guidance is suggesting showers and storms will hold off until well after sunset Wednesday night. Widespread rain is likely overnight and through Thursday morning.
Rainfall forecast:
Rainfall accumulations will be around 0.50-1.50″ for Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. This would put our 2-day totals around 1-2″ for most of the area.
Nick
