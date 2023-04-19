Scooter’s Coffee launches new energy drinks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scooter’s Coffee unveiled its all-new, exclusive, proprietary energy drinks named SCOOOT! Energy.

SCOOOT! Energy offers the same jolt of energy with less sugar and calories compared to other leading energy drinks. Customers can give SCOOOT! Energy a try by ordering a refreshingly crisp SCOOOT! Energy Infusion or SCOOOT! Energy Vertigo Smoothie, in a variety of flavors.

On select Mondays in April – April 10, 17, and 24 – customers can energize their day with half off any SCOOOT! Energy Infusion or Vertigo Smoothie when scanning or paying with the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Learn more about the new drinks here.

