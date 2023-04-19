Scooter’s Coffee launches new energy drinks

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scooter’s Coffee unveiled its all-new, exclusive, proprietary energy drinks named SCOOOT! Energy.

SCOOOT! Energy offers the same jolt of energy with less sugar and calories compared to other leading energy drinks. Customers can give SCOOOT! Energy a try by ordering a refreshingly crisp SCOOOT! Energy Infusion or SCOOOT! Energy Vertigo Smoothie, in a variety of flavors.

On select Mondays in April – April 10, 17, and 24 – customers can energize their day with half off any SCOOOT! Energy Infusion or Vertigo Smoothie when scanning or paying with the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Learn more about the new drinks here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury
PESCARA CLOSING
Downtown Rochester staple announces permanent closure
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Wabasha prepares for flooding
The city of Wabasha prepares for more flooding
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found

Latest News

Lock & Dam 5
Lock and Dam crews on Mississippi River closely monitor flood levels
Rochester Earthfest Expo returns for the 9th year
Rochester Earthfest Expo returns for the 9th year
Rochester Earthfest Expo returns for the 9th year
Rochester Earthfest Expo returns for the 9th year
Scooter’s Coffee launches new energy drinks
Scooters Coffee launches new energy drinks