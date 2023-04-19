Rochester International Film Festival

Movie Seats
Movie Seats(MGN)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Rochester International Film Festival will be held April 20-23 at the Pop’s Art Theater (formerly the Gray Duck Theater), in Rochester.

Tickets are available in-person at the theater 40 mins before every showing, or you can get them here.

FILM FESTIVAL MOVIE SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 20 - Opening Night

  • 7:00 p.m. - Ajoomma

Friday, April 21

  • 7:00 p.m. - Mamacruz

Saturday, April 22

  • 2:30 p.m. - Golden Years
  • 4:30 p.m. - Hilma
  • 7:00 p.m. - Wild Life

Sunday, April 23

  • 1:00 p.m. - Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out
  • 3:00 p.m. - We Are Still Here
  • 5:00 p.m. - Minnesota Mean

Festival Policies:

  • Recording is not permitted in the theater
  • No saving of seats in the auditorium
  • Auditorium must be cleared between screenings
  • All films in a language other than English will be shown in the original language with English subtitles

Pop’s Art Theater 619 6th Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury
PESCARA CLOSING
Downtown Rochester staple announces permanent closure
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Wabasha prepares for flooding
The city of Wabasha prepares for more flooding
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found

Latest News

Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
Walz introduces his "Revised One Minnesota" budget
Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State Address tonight
Samara Boyce
Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found
Local highlights
Local Sports 4-18