Rochester International Film Festival
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Rochester International Film Festival will be held April 20-23 at the Pop’s Art Theater (formerly the Gray Duck Theater), in Rochester.
Tickets are available in-person at the theater 40 mins before every showing, or you can get them here.
FILM FESTIVAL MOVIE SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 20 - Opening Night
- 7:00 p.m. - Ajoomma
Friday, April 21
- 7:00 p.m. - Mamacruz
Saturday, April 22
- 2:30 p.m. - Golden Years
- 4:30 p.m. - Hilma
- 7:00 p.m. - Wild Life
Sunday, April 23
- 1:00 p.m. - Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out
- 3:00 p.m. - We Are Still Here
- 5:00 p.m. - Minnesota Mean
Festival Policies:
- Recording is not permitted in the theater
- No saving of seats in the auditorium
- Auditorium must be cleared between screenings
- All films in a language other than English will be shown in the original language with English subtitles
Pop’s Art Theater 619 6th Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
