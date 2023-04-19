ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Rochester International Film Festival will be held April 20-23 at the Pop’s Art Theater (formerly the Gray Duck Theater), in Rochester.

FILM FESTIVAL MOVIE SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 20 - Opening Night

7:00 p.m. - Ajoomma

Friday, April 21

7:00 p.m. - Mamacruz

Saturday, April 22

2:30 p.m. - Golden Years

4:30 p.m. - Hilma

7:00 p.m. - Wild Life

Sunday, April 23

1:00 p.m. - Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out

3:00 p.m. - We Are Still Here

5:00 p.m. - Minnesota Mean

Festival Policies:

Recording is not permitted in the theater

No saving of seats in the auditorium

Auditorium must be cleared between screenings

All films in a language other than English will be shown in the original language with English subtitles

Pop’s Art Theater 619 6th Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901

