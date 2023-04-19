ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Figure Skating Club presents “Showbiz” as the annual ice show for 2023.

This will be Rochester Figure Skating Club’s 85th annual ice show.

The show features over 200 local skaters and several guest skaters including Ashley Clark performing “Fire and Ice”.

It will take place at the Rochester Recreation Center located at 21 Elton Hills Drive NW on April 21-23, 2023.

Performances will be Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

