Rochester Figure Skating Club presents ‘Showbiz’

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Figure Skating Club presents “Showbiz” as the annual ice show for 2023.

This will be Rochester Figure Skating Club’s 85th annual ice show.

The show features over 200 local skaters and several guest skaters including Ashley Clark performing “Fire and Ice”.

It will take place at the Rochester Recreation Center located at 21 Elton Hills Drive NW on April 21-23, 2023.

Performances will be Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Rochester Earthfest Expo returns for the 9th year
Rochester Earthfest Expo returns for the 9th year
Scooters Coffee launches new energy drinks
Scooter’s Coffee launches new energy drinks
