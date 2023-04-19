Rochester Earthfest Expo returns for the 9th year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 9th Annual Earthfest Expo will return to Rochester on April 22, 2023.

The expo includes 40 sustainable exhibitors, electric vehicle show, food trucks, music, games, children’s activities and more.

There will also be educational classes.

The Expo will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Northrop Education Center located at 201 8th Street NW. It is free admission.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.