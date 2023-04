ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Pet of the Week Wednesday was a 3-month-old puppy named Pope.

Pope came into Paws and Claws Humane Society on March 3 with four other sibling pups from a reservation in South Dakota.

Pope is the last one of his litter to still be at Paws and Claws.

He is some kind of mixed breed and will likely be a large dog.

