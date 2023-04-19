Olmsted County encourages residents to test drinking water amid spring flooding

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With water levels on the rise, you could be in an area that is prone to flooding, and it may be time to test your drinking water.

Olmsted County recommends testing your drinking water in the fall and spring months for coliform and E.coli bacteria. To test from home Olmsted County offers free tests for bacteria or metals like Arsenic and lead which experts recommend testing for at least once.

“The Minnesota Department of Health really recommends you test for bacteria annually, that’s not something that we see very often, so to test for total coliform and bacteria annually and so if you do see nitrate in your well its best to test for that or at least every other year to see if you’re getting some surface level contamination,” water resource coordinator Caitlin Meyer said.

To pick up a test you can visit the 2100 county building on Campus drive.

