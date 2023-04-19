Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple people were injured in an apartment building fire in Cannon Falls Wednesday.

According to Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly, the initial fire call came in at 1:11 p.m.

Sheriff Kelly said three children were pulled from the apartment building and rushed to Cannon Falls Hospital. Two medivac helicopters were in route to the hospital.

A 31-year-old woman also sustained injuries and first responders applied a tourniquet.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.