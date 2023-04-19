Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found

Samara Boyce
Samara Boyce(APD)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Police report that missing person Samara Boyce has been found, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Tuesday night.

Boyce, 13, voluntarily left her home walking back on April 10 and was spotted walking near the Kwik Trip on 11th Drive NE in Austin around 6:50 p.m. that night.

She was wearing a black “Snoop Dog” t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black crocs.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury
PESCARA CLOSING
Downtown Rochester staple announces permanent closure
Andrew Gerhardt
Byron man facing charges after threatening to shoot up another house
Fatal Crash
Highway 52 crash in Rochester sends man to hospital
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased

Latest News

Local highlights
Local Sports 4-18
Local sports 4-18
Local sports 4-18
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Olmsted County encourages residents to test drinking water amid spring flooding