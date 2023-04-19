Missing teen Samara Boyce has been found

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Police report that missing person Samara Boyce has been found, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Tuesday night.

Boyce, 13, voluntarily left her home walking back on April 10 and was spotted walking near the Kwik Trip on 11th Drive NE in Austin around 6:50 p.m. that night.

She was wearing a black “Snoop Dog” t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black crocs.

