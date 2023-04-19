Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State Address tonight

Walz introduces his "Revised One Minnesota" budget
Walz introduces his "Revised One Minnesota" budget(Gray TV)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to deliver the State of the State Address Wednesday night.

In his annual address the governor typically highlights achievement the administration has made and outlines future goals.

This will be Walz’s first address of his second term.

Walz will deliver the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Minnesota legislature at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

